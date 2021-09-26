Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $156,000.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.