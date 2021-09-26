HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

