Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of HTHT opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

