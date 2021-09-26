Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 606,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -671.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

