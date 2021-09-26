Humanscape (HUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.86 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $64.45 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00132006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars.

