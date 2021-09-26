Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,579,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYLN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 1,342,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

