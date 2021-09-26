HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0220

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $10.29 million and $897,963.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043051 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,737,885 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

