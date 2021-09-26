Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Icecure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

