IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $679.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.58 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.