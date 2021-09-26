IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $44.42

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $43.15. IDT shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 354 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

Get IDT alerts:

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $437,966 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDT by 5,774.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.