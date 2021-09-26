imbrex (REX) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. imbrex has a market cap of $78,739.90 and $160.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00129592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043637 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

