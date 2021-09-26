IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,707.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,771.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,633.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.