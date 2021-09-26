Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$40.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$38.02 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.79 billion and a PE ratio of -72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 4.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

