indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 2,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,047,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $17,182,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $9,775,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $7,204,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,940,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

