Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.16. Infinera shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 9,594 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Infinera by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Infinera by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

