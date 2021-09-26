Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $950,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

INO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,935. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.