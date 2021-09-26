Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Buys 28,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,198,582.70.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin bought 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.62. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

