Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 446 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

