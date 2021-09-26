Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 28,078 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24.

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09.

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

