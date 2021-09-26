Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Sells $3,094,010.16 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58.

SWCH stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Switch by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Switch by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.