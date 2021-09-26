Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 509,111 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

