Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in AMMO were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 70.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $5,643,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $61,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWW shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.86 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

