Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.18% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,895,000.

IPKW opened at $44.61 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

