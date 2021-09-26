Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

