Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 399 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $226.60 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

