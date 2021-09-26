Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.