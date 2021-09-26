Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSIT stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.