Insureum (ISR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $171,762.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043937 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

