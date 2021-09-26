Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 394.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGO. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,441. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

