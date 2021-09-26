Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 194.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Gold by 121.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 4,347,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.93 million, a PE ratio of -110.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

