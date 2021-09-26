Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 12,663,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,322,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $225.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

