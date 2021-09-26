Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

GOLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 13,371,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,656. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

