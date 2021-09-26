Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 353,060 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 449.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,060 shares during the quarter. BRP comprises 1.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $41,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $4,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. 68,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,762. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.45%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

