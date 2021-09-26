Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 11,417,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,121,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

