Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $73.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 189,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

