Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $533.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

