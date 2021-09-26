International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Up 3.9%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

About International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. The company also handles containerized cargoes, which include cargoes shipped in containers for international import or export.

