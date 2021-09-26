Internet of People (IOP) Price Hits $0.0381

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 594% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $512,804.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

