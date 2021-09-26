Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.66 ($3.13).

ISP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

