Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inventiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Inventiva has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

