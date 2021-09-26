Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stock Holdings Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.