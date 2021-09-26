Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.93

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 74471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

