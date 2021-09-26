Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.20 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

