IOTA Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $86.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057670 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.