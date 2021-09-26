IQeon Market Capitalization Tops $9.56 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $502,752.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00130548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043075 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

