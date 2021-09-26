iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.89

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 93142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 982.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,786,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

