iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $103.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. iRobot has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $70,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

