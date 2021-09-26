ironSource (NYSE:IS) PT Raised to $14.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

