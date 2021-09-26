iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

