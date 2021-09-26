iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000.

IEF stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

